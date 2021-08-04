Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Get Anglo American alerts:

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.