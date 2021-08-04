AnRKey X 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.09 Million ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0854 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00100803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00142576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,785.82 or 1.00067635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.20 or 0.00845608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,964,166 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

