AnRKey X 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.09 Million ($ANRX)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0854 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00048096 BTC.
  • Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00100803 BTC.
  • Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00142576 BTC.
  • Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,785.82 or 1.00067635 BTC.
  • Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002659 BTC.
  • Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.20 or 0.00845608 BTC.
  • KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
  • SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,964,166 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

