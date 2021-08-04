ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.57. 327,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,380. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.