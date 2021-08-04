Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 730.71% and a negative net margin of 37.52%.

NASDAQ APEN traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,423. The firm has a market cap of $240.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

