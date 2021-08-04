Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of APLE opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.