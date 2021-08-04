Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.2% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 360,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,952 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 207,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 249.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 623,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $85,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

AAPL stock opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

