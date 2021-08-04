Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Down 4.1%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $30.25. 19,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 292,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,528,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,516,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,031,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,576,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

