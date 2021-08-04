Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APTO stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. 10,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,097. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $230.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

