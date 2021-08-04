AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,417 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 244.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 50,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNK. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

GNK opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.63. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $4,237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

