AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 2,478 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOE opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

