AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,721 Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,449 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,207 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $139,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,734 shares of company stock worth $4,685,646. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ADPT opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.01.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

