AQR Capital Management LLC Has $666,000 Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,706,000 after acquiring an additional 388,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after acquiring an additional 286,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,798,000 after acquiring an additional 436,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,397,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,279,000 after acquiring an additional 864,359 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916.

NYSE AIRC opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.46. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

