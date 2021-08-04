AQR Capital Management LLC Has $688,000 Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.21.

Shares of CDAY opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.96. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

