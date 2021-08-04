AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBP opened at $121.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.34 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.06.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

