AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 10,775 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAVA opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

