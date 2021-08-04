Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

AQST stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. 23,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.57. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

