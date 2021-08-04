Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. 23,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AQST shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.