Aragon Court Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $90,889.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $90,889.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.29 or 0.00836035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00094139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042934 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

