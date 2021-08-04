ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.69.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$9.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.76. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.75.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.1163518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

