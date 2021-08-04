ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Cowen

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCB. Truist Securities cut their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

In other news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $437,499.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $953,938.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,798.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ArcBest by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after buying an additional 257,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,386 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 113,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

