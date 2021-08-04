ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €43.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €43.00 ($50.59) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.36 ($42.77).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.