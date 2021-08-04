Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 1,513 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,149,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,376,000 after acquiring an additional 540,055 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 228.1% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 752,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 523,362 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 428.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 292,063 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,769,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after buying an additional 242,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after buying an additional 203,813 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 62,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,181. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.29. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $42.31.

