Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 206 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $155.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

