Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 64,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBDP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.38. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $26.66.

