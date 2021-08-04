Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.38. The company had a trading volume of 525,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,278,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.63. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.56 and a 12 month high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

