Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 2,863 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 80,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,384,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.98. 13,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,773. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

