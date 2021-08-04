Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $190,581,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 162,456 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 446,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,720,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,796,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $297.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,375. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

