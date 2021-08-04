Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.37 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($4.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. Arconic has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 3.06.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.