Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Ardagh Group has increased its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Shares of ARD stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 117,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.30. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.