argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARGX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.86.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $311.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a twelve month low of $212.66 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.95.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in argenx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after acquiring an additional 871,508 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in argenx by 23.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after acquiring an additional 540,488 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 72.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after acquiring an additional 302,188 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in argenx by 395.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,260,000 after acquiring an additional 247,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 63.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,756,000 after acquiring an additional 215,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

