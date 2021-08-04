Arianee Price Hits $1.05 on Major Exchanges (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002664 BTC on exchanges. Arianee has a market capitalization of $27.08 million and $2,965.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arianee has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arianee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00101078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00143963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,410.15 or 1.00183753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.07 or 0.00841607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arianee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.