Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather Sells 416 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $158,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $151,533.63.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.63, for a total value of $141,208.71.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $71,061.12.

NYSE ANET traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,883. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 169,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,450,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

