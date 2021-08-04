Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $422.00 at MKM Partners

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $363.00 to $422.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $378.40.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $379.17 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $383.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at $612,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $27,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Arista Networks by 202.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

