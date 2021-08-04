Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 4th

Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 4th. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ARKIU opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth $5,777,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000.

