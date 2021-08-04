Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.79. 1,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.82. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.41.

AHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

