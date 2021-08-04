Asset Management Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 5.6% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.87.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.67. 851,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,208,016. The firm has a market cap of $542.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.