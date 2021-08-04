Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on G. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.80 ($20.94).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

