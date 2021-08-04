Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

OTCMKTS:ARHH opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.71. Assure has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

