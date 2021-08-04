AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at SVB Leerink

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.
NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.