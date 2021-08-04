AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at SVB Leerink

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

