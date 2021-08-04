Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.25.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.59. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $94.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.22 million. Analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,391,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.