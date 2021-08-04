Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

ATKR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.79. 515,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,150. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Atkore has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

