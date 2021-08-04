Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.73

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $751.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $54,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,968,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,159 over the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Atlanticus by 463.5% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 291,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

