Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives $17.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,898 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 589,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 300,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,270,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATCO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 370,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,560. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. Atlas has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

