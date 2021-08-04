Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 3.5%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) fell 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $313.70 and last traded at $313.71. 9,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,375,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of -117.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Atlassian by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $26,668,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 292.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

