ATN (ATN) Price Tops $0.0069

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 61.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One ATN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. ATN has a total market cap of $579,667.88 and approximately $162.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATN has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00061307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.00812801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00091746 BTC.

About ATN

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.