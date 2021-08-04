Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ATOM traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,572,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $486.38 million, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.50. Atomera has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Get Atomera alerts:

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Atomera in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.