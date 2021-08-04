Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.22

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 33872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

AEXAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Atos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

Get Atos alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.