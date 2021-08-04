Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Up 25.3% in July

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,730,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 20,530,000 shares. Approximately 21.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.25.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $599,833.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

