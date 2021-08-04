AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. 125,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,205,248. The company has a market cap of $200.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

