Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.52. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$16.40, with a volume of 7,072 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.08.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.7983083 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

